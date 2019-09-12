As Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Share Price Declined, Whitebox Advisors Has Upped Its Holding by $1.39 Million; Sanofi (SNY) Stock Declined While King Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Its Position by $808,400

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 153,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The hedge fund held 483,199 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64M, up from 329,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 400,510 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 78.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 18,800 shares as the company's stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 5,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $110.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 1.17M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $334.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,750 shares to 20,877 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Ijr (IJR).

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.84B for 9.71 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Cap Europe Fin Ltd (Prn) by 3.00M shares to 14.50M shares, valued at $14.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 353,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,912 shares, and cut its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 684,974 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De owns 117 shares. One Trading LP stated it has 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 452,134 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 35,531 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Co has 113,697 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 323,110 shares stake. Moreover, Towle Company has 2.73% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 2.44 million shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 98,205 shares. Bogle Investment Management Ltd Partnership De reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Co reported 52,198 shares. Alberta Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based Donald Smith & Company has invested 1.03% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).