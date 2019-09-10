As Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Market Value Declined, Whitebox Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Akre Capital Management Lifted Carmax (KMX) Stake by $20.76 Million as Stock Value Rose

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 68,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The hedge fund held 329,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 397,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 289,095 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24 million, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $86.59. About 1.02 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c

Analysts await Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 29.57% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BZH’s profit will be $25.09M for 3.97 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 118.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 44,005 shares. Assetmark has 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 244,725 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). 27,092 are owned by Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership. Element Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Creative Planning reported 28,144 shares. D E Shaw And reported 53,626 shares stake. 9,986 were reported by Nordea Ab. Victory Capital Inc holds 14,409 shares. Carroll Financial holds 2 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 347,525 shares. Moreover, Amer International Gp has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $49,999 activity.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 38.83M shares to 52.04 million shares, valued at $52.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 5.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 230,653 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Magnetar Fincl Lc holds 11,072 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsr holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 27,368 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset holds 4,025 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Founders Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 4.17% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 162,763 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 2.86 million shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi accumulated 34,044 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 6,278 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 26,700 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 24,778 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.72 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Lc has invested 0.09% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 6,300 shares. Park Circle reported 0.44% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 249,734 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

