As Beasley (BBGI) Market Valuation Declined, Ubs Oconnor Trimmed Its Stake by $265.46 Million; Old Republic International Increases Holding in Pepsico (PEP)

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Beasley (BBGI) by 47.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 66,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% . The hedge fund held 73,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.00M, down from 140,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Beasley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 22,720 shares traded. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) has declined 52.21% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BBGI News: 12/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 17.06% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBGI); 07/03/2018 – VERITONE – ENTERED NEW MULTI-MARKET LICENSE DEALS WITH BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, REACH MEDIA AND TOM JOYNER NETWORK, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, AND RESULTS RADIO; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Frank Ntilikina gets first Knicks start, Michael Beasley benched; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group First Quarter Net Revenue Increases 2.6% to $55.2 Million; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Knicks find levity with unpredictable Michael Beasley; 06/04/2018 – BBGI SICAV SA – DECLARE SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.25 PENCE PER SHARE WITH SCRIP ALTERNATIVE FOR PERIOD 1 JULY – 31 DEC 2017, TO BE PAID ON JUNE 6; 25/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Falcons Exercise Vic Beasley’s Option; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 24/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.96% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 461,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.52M, up from 446,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 3.91 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 102,000 shares to 497,000 shares, valued at $24.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP).

