As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Lifted Its Position; Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Shares Rose While Credit Agricole S A Has Raised Holding by $1.67 Million

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 353,453 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 82.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 21,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,652 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 26,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.59. About 1.40M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W also bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc Shs (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 8,145 shares to 13,738 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 4,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,892 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 27,525 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).