As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Cut Its Stake; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Msa Safety (MSA) by $545,900 as Stock Value Declined

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 54.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 35,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 65,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 677,757 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (MSA) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 15,300 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.06. About 85,009 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 16/04/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO AIV.N – DRANOFF PROPERTIES WILL SELL AIMCO ITS APARTMENT COMMUNITY HOLDINGS IN PHILADELPHIA MSA FOR $445 MLN; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 22/03/2018 – MSA Security® Awarded US Patent For Advanced Alarm Resolution; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy lnstitutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Dispensaries; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 23/04/2018 – MSA SAFETY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 15/05/2018 – MSA Board Elects Nishan J. Vartanian CEO of MSA Safety; William M. Lambert Elected Non-Executive Chairman; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfo; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department Instructor’s Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Co Ltd stated it has 19,950 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 1,832 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Essex Invest Mngmt Limited reported 46,044 shares. Green Square Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.05 million shares stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 11,080 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Inc accumulated 140,649 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 37,905 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank & holds 0% or 93 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 1.97 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Penn Management Inc owns 244,934 shares. Colorado-based Elk Creek Prtn Lc has invested 0.65% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0.09% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Spitfire Cap Limited Liability stated it has 128,490 shares or 4.32% of all its holdings.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by FROST RICHARD W.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Beacon Roofing (BECN) Q3 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “The region’s newest Fortune 500 company is getting a new CEO – Washington Business Journal” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BECN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Investors Are Rooting for Beacon Roofing Supply Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 25,244 shares to 26,882 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Editas Medicine Inc.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,270 shares to 27,370 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 70,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.69M for 21.62 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Future of Firefighting is About to Change with LUNAR – PRNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MSA Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Webcast – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did MSA Safety’s (NYSE:MSA) Share Price Deserve to Gain 93%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.