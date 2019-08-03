As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Valuation Declined, Redmond Asset Management Has Boosted by $979,808 Its Holding; As Western Digital (WDC) Stock Rose, Bowling Portfolio Management Has Cut Stake by $510,864

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 39.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 10,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 16,001 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $769,000, down from 26,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 6.12 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 413,297 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. The insider FROST RICHARD W bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp Holding Co (NYSE:MKL) by 656 shares to 5,478 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambarella Inc Shs (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,738 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR).

