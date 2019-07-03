As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Riverbridge Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $23.75 Million; Forward Management Has Cut Holding in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) by $3.80 Million

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) by 83.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 316,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, down from 376,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.12M market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 3,984 shares traded. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) has declined 13.39% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.82% the S&P500.

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 742,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 843,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.14M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 353,453 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 96,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Management reported 7,277 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest owns 638,825 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0.01% or 5,665 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability stated it has 7,661 shares. Captrust Financial reported 224 shares stake. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 10,308 are held by Sg Americas Limited Company. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 6.27 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 686,645 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 32,550 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 97,467 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 6.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $86.29M for 7.32 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -380.00% EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Adr (RBGLY) by 95,075 shares to 874,081 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL).