As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stock Value Declined, Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Raised Position by $3.07 Million; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Rose, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.99 Million

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 591,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.13 million, down from 603,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63M shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 541,628 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Dudley & Shanley holds 757,098 shares or 6.3% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 7,277 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C owns 0.21% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 1.33 million shares. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 40,088 shares. Diligent Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,661 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corporation Mi has 70,195 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Rothschild Asset Us Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 264,592 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 6.27M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Amer International Grp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 43,488 shares. Point72 Asset L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 72,452 shares. 863,903 were reported by Stephens Investment Management Group Lc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 34,692 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of stock.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,400 shares to 130,800 shares, valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 83,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.30 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 375,000 shares to 2.70 million shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 155,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.07% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.73% or 96,328 shares. Sonata Group Incorporated accumulated 965 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 2.32M shares. Invest Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,712 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Palladium Ltd Liability Corp holds 44,916 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Telos Management accumulated 1,647 shares. Asset One Limited accumulated 522,299 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Monetta Fincl stated it has 4.81% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tctc Hldg Ltd Liability Com, Texas-based fund reported 6,350 shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 31,231 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Dept invested 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

