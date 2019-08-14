As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stock Price Declined, Spitfire Capital Has Lowered Stake by $851,616; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stock Value Declined, Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Lowered by $678,216 Its Holding

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 71.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 3,178 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267,000, down from 11,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 2.43M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 128,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 155,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 687,825 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,080 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Inc Lc holds 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 12,966 shares. Ameritas Investment Incorporated owns 5,665 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 14,752 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 109,400 shares. Manufacturers Life Commerce The holds 0% or 44,517 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 111,692 shares stake. State Street Corp holds 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 1.36M shares. Atria Lc holds 7,379 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) holds 1,832 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 16,258 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability holds 0% or 27 shares. Spitfire Cap stated it has 128,490 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Company has 0.61% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 297,707 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of stock or 11,754 shares.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 46,539 shares to 998,414 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Llc has 43,419 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bartlett And Lc holds 66 shares. Millennium Mgmt reported 50,027 shares stake. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 11,710 shares. Sei Invs Company invested in 63,023 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cipher Cap Lp has 0.21% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 31,919 shares. 94,200 are owned by Cna Fincl. Stone Ridge Asset reported 0.47% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp reported 0.09% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Brown Advisory accumulated 76,698 shares. Moreover, Loews Corporation has 0.1% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 144,400 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fort Lp holds 579 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited reported 1.58M shares stake.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 78,105 shares to 252,541 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 22,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

