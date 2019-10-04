As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Decreased Holding by $6.67 Million; Jack In The Box (JACK) Holder Jana Partners Lifted Stake

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 185,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 250,731 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.21M, down from 436,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 425,992 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500.

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47M, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 246,975 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $261.37 million activity. Shares for $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.96 million for 6.17 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 37,764 shares to 711,780 shares, valued at $19.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 195,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.