As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stock Price Declined, Redmond Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $979,808; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shares Rose While Avalon Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 340,348 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 3,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 110,779 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61 million, down from 114,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $162.85. About 1.51 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Inc reported 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications, a New York-based fund reported 27,007 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,080 shares. Broadview Advisors Lc accumulated 149,025 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Sei reported 0.02% stake. Frontier Cap Mngmt Company Lc reported 3.68 million shares. 2.90 million are owned by Jennison Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moody Savings Bank Division has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Robertson Opportunity Limited Liability Company holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 150,865 shares. Quantbot Technology LP invested in 29,393 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 638,825 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California-based Private Grp Inc has invested 0.89% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Glenmede Na reported 763,390 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Group Inc One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 14,752 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. $401,634 worth of stock was bought by FROST RICHARD W on Thursday, June 13.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 4,441 shares to 7,892 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,768 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital Management reported 0% stake. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 1.31% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hodges Capital owns 3,098 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Weiss Asset Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Diversified Tru reported 12,165 shares. Trustmark Bank Tru Department holds 2,973 shares. Texas Capital Bank & Trust Tx accumulated 0.92% or 3,172 shares. First Comml Bank Trust Co Of Newtown has 1.36% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Freestone Holding Ltd holds 25,579 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Interocean Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 2,316 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Management has 0.1% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,561 shares. 1.36 million were reported by Winslow Cap Mgmt Ltd. Shikiar Asset Mngmt reported 2.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Citigroup has invested 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Northpointe Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,068 shares or 1.15% of the stock.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,381 shares to 209,784 shares, valued at $22.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 35,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.25 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

