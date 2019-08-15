As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed Holding; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Cut by $572,263 Its Holding

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 4,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 13,985 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 18,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 7.58 million shares traded or 2.05% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 41,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 244,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, down from 286,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 687,825 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13,500 shares to 28,435 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 6,404 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 2.81% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). National Bank & Trust reported 39,879 shares stake. Ssi Invest Inc stated it has 6,391 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 1.74 million shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 932,087 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Lbmc Invest Advsr Ltd accumulated 3,109 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 0.86% or 101,909 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 3.64% or 96,735 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Western Cap Management Commerce owns 2,202 shares for 4.38% of their portfolio. Grand Jean Cap Mgmt reported 1,497 shares stake. Davis holds 0.24% or 2,890 shares. 7,741 were reported by Lipe Dalton. Vestor Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 117,430 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson – Experiencing Buyer’s Remorse – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.08% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 291,453 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 16,258 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 4.46M shares. Skylands stated it has 416,350 shares. Millennium Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 165,227 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Llc invested 0.06% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 7,277 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Fmr Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 550,230 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 1,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Shanda Asset Mngmt Holdings Limited reported 30,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 1.36M shares. Gotham Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 7,301 shares to 35,220 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 190,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).