As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stock Declined, Robertson Opportunity Capital Lifted Holding; As Macerich Co/The (MAC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Upped Its Position

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 21.09% or $7.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 4.56 million shares traded or 592.86% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Macerich Co/The (MAC) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 388,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.14 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 1.48 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Invest Gru invested in 863,903 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Eagle Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Frontier Cap Mgmt Co Ltd holds 0.84% or 3.68 million shares. State Street reported 1.36 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 15,917 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Com has 10,483 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Regions Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 6,675 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability reported 70,308 shares. Nordea Inv Ab has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 157,076 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp holds 0% or 205 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 1,359 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 45,459 shares.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,400 shares to 130,800 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qorvo Inc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,370 shares, and cut its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 388 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 288,815 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 28,592 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Com has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.21% or 720,101 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 273,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 1.45M shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 31,214 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 65,675 shares. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 4,478 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 229,035 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 11,227 shares. Nordea Investment Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 31,138 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc invested in 0.78% or 6.45 million shares. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 265,726 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. COPPOLA EDWARD C also bought $164,400 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Tuesday, June 25. Shares for $198,450 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Thursday, May 23.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 260,294 shares to 4.20M shares, valued at $134.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 614,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.51M shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).