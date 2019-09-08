As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stock Declined, Redmond Asset Management Boosted by $979,808 Its Stake; Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Maintains Position in Antero Res (AR)

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 291,734 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 9.91 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. The insider CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought 5.61M shares worth $186.88 million.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA) by 5,874 shares to 11,645 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp Holding Co (NYSE:MKL) by 656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,478 shares, and cut its stake in Ambarella Inc Shs (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 820,207 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 6.27 million shares. Personal, a California-based fund reported 86,998 shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Ltd accumulated 436,105 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancorp Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 93 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 3,961 shares. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Company has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 1.24 million were accumulated by Northern. Morgan Stanley invested in 32,550 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 1.57 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,379 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Diligent Ltd holds 0.14% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 7,661 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Tompkins Financial Corp owns 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 497 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $50,284 was bought by RADY PAUL M. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. 16.09M shares valued at $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Inc invested in 0% or 8,900 shares. Seabridge Investment Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 106,846 shares. Axa has 53,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fund stated it has 77,664 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 2,750 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc owns 1.39% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 11.22 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 13,434 shares. The Texas-based Chilton Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 293,244 shares. Art Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 467,493 were accumulated by Parametric Port Limited Liability Co. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.14% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).