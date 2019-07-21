As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Shares Rose, Holder Redmond Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Glovista Investments Trimmed Holding

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 4,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,437 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 8,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $115.01. About 6.55 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 319,893 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. 11,754 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares with value of $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,279 shares to 13,233 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs by 7,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,341 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 27,537 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 28,912 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Limited Com has 0.61% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 24,813 shares. Robertson Opportunity Ltd Llc reported 150,865 shares or 2.98% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Management invested in 900 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assoc reported 111,692 shares. Green Square Cap, Tennessee-based fund reported 9,853 shares. First Manhattan Communications holds 264,592 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Stephens Investment Gru owns 863,903 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Df Dent has invested 0.11% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,000 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 820,207 shares.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Beacon Roofing Supply: Sell-Off Looks Enticing – And Dangerous – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Beacon Roofing Down 46% in a Year: What’s Hurting the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on January 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bad Weather Dampens Outlook For Beacon Roofing – Benzinga” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “BECN vs. FAST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Zacks.com” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Supply Adds 4 New Branches in Q2 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.13 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 214.67 million shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 11,829 shares stake. Washington Trust Bancorporation holds 95,202 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Chatham Cap Gp, Georgia-based fund reported 18,612 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 1.63% or 190,515 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc has invested 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Piedmont holds 0.88% or 208,762 shares. Hartford Invest Management Com invested 1.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 176,782 shares. Paw Cap Corp reported 6,500 shares. Lakeview Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 10,735 shares. Eqis Mgmt has invested 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Everett Harris And Ca invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Carlson Mgmt holds 6,269 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc invested in 6,906 shares.

