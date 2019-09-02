As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Shares Declined, Spitfire Capital Has Lowered Its Holding; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Upped Its Position by $860,100

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 128,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 155,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 900,602 shares traded or 20.56% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 18,000 shares to 272,765 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $82.89 million for 6.43 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply Announces the Departure of President and CEO Paul Isabella Later this Fiscal Year – Business Wire” published on February 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 08/06: (GH) (MTCH) (SEDG) Higher; (NEWR) (ZAGG) (FTR) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BECN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 109,400 shares. Invesco stated it has 686,645 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Group Inc stated it has 43,488 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 30,800 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt invested in 14 shares or 0% of the stock. First Personal Serv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 550,230 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling reported 113 shares stake. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 1,832 shares. Robertson Opportunity Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 150,865 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Arkansas-based Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.13% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Lc holds 3.72% or 436,105 shares. 1.24 million are owned by Northern Trust Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell reported 6,772 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Private. Rench Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 1,601 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel reported 10,355 shares stake. Chevy Chase Tru owns 760,084 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Glenview Bank & Trust Dept accumulated 0.33% or 5,515 shares. 11.86M are owned by Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 4,494 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 307,741 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 11,227 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation New York reported 0.09% stake. Piershale Grp Incorporated holds 0.14% or 1,600 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc invested in 0% or 1,469 shares. Cibc Bancorp Usa, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,125 shares.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK) by 70,780 shares to 74,544 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,061 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR).