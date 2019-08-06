As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Share Value Declined, Penn Capital Management Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $482,432; Consolidated Edison (ED) Market Value Declined While Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Decreased Holding

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 15,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 271,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 286,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 871,500 shares traded or 47.41% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 53.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 6,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 6,026 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511,000, down from 12,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $86.46. About 935,299 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 15,190 shares to 20,566 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 32,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 41 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $140,083 activity. Shares for $4,569 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D. The insider Shukla Saumil P bought 51 shares worth $4,315. $518 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by OATES JOSEPH P. 27 shares valued at $2,269 were bought by Sanchez Robert on Tuesday, April 30. McAvoy John bought $5,077 worth of stock. de la Bastide Lore bought $796 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.09% or 11,700 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 1.62% or 127,901 shares. Old National State Bank In holds 29,556 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 415 shares. Amer Century Inc reported 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Shamrock Asset Ltd Company owns 300 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 533 shares. The New York-based Millennium Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Virginia-based Wills Finance Group has invested 0.84% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 30,450 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Company reported 14,000 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Co accumulated 11,703 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.25M are held by Iridian Asset Ltd Liability Co Ct. Acadian Asset Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 19,950 shares stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 537,668 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The stated it has 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 7,350 shares. Captrust Advsr owns 224 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 20,534 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Fisher Asset Management Ltd reported 1.69 million shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 265,938 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Penn Capital Mngmt Commerce Inc reported 244,934 shares. Lpl Lc has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,080 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 113,080 shares to 159,828 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 11,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Modine Mfg Co (NYSE:MOD).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of stock or 11,754 shares.

