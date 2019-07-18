As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Rothschild Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $598,656; As Hanes Brands Com (HBI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Rothschild Investment Has Trimmed Stake by $587,622

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Hanes Brands Inc Com (HBI) by 47.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 34,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,350 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $686,000, down from 72,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Hanes Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 182,418 shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 18,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 135,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 53,781 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 6.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $86.29M for 7.00 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -380.00% EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of stock or 11,754 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 46,044 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.08% or 394,802 shares in its portfolio. 8,400 are held by Commonwealth Retail Bank Of. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,258 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 27,007 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 4.78M shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com reported 11,214 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). The Michigan-based Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi has invested 0.65% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Riverbridge Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 0.53% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Mngmt has invested 3.43% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). North Star Investment Management has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership owns 29,393 shares.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) by 11,386 shares to 309,203 shares, valued at $19.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 386,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 583,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HBI’s profit will be $162.70 million for 9.13 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 6,175 shares to 28,138 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital Income Bldr Fd Cl F 3 by 17,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com.