As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Share Price Declined, Rmb Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shareholder Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Lifted Position by $1.20 Million as Valuation Declined

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 403.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 20,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 312,279 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 74.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 46,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 16,258 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 62,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.65. About 178,261 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $158.08M worth of stock.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $80.79 million for 6.18 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BECN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply to Participate in Jefferies Global Industrials Conference – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bad Weather Dampens Outlook For Beacon Roofing – Benzinga” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply Named to Fortune 500 – Business Wire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Down 46% in a Year: What’s Hurting the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 12,967 shares to 147,081 shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 69,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bankshares invested in 14,365 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Resources stated it has 895,503 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,961 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 40,088 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Zeke Capital Advsr Limited reported 20,534 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 19,223 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth National Bank Of has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 0% or 27,007 shares. 264,592 are held by First Manhattan Co. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 682,048 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc invested in 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Prtn Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 5,665 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Mgmt Communication Ltd Llc holds 3,121 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 60 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cipher Limited Partnership reported 0.25% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Amg Funds Ltd Liability Co invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 229,416 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 1.76M shares. Company Bancorp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cambiar Investors Ltd reported 0.72% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 2.54% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cambridge Investment Advisors reported 8,987 shares stake. Proshare Lc invested in 22,314 shares. Motco stated it has 165 shares. Amer Grp holds 0.13% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio.