As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Share Price Declined, Redmond Asset Management Has Increased Position by $979,808; Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Holder Oak Hill Advisors LP Trimmed Position by $5.29 Million as Stock Were Volatile

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 455,273 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $691.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 242,033 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. Shares for $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W.

