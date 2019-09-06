As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Share Price Declined, Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Cut Position by $1.13 Million; Rice Hall James & Associates Lowered Its Stake in Aarons (AAN) by $5.69 Million as Shares Rose

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 109,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 340,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.91M, down from 449,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.74. About 386,826 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 54.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 35,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 65,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.67. About 502,552 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests reported 0% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Fort Lp invested in 570 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited holds 139,642 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) or 22,364 shares. Raymond James Fin Service Advsrs owns 291,350 shares. 30,174 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Nv. Bluecrest Capital Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 89,204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has 2.12M shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 43,632 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 208,872 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 28,386 shares. Portolan Cap Lc owns 622,113 shares or 3.37% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation invested 0.01% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Fmr Llc holds 0.01% or 2.04 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 18.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AAN’s profit will be $55.39 million for 19.13 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.83% negative EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $126,660 activity.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 82,622 shares to 91,708 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) by 112,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 578,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0.01% or 5,665 shares in its portfolio. 150,865 are owned by Robertson Opportunity Cap Ltd. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 537,668 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 124,200 shares. Frontier Capital Ltd stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 11,275 shares in its portfolio. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ct holds 3.25 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 96,753 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 291,453 shares in its portfolio. 244,934 are held by Penn Capital Co. Glenmede Com Na owns 763,390 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc holds 217 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 40,088 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Gru One Trading LP has 14,752 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $186.88M worth of stock or 5.61 million shares.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.96M for 6.39 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.48M shares to 2.70 million shares, valued at $29.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc.