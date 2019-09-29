As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Share Price Declined, Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Trimmed by $6.67 Million Its Holding; Park West Asset Management Lowered Its Blucora (BCOR) Position as Stock Value Declined

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Blucora Inc (BCOR) by 84.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 253,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% . The hedge fund held 46,918 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blucora Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 353,078 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q Adj EPS 82c-Adj EPS 88c; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Rev $545.8M-$559.8M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.76 TO $1.93; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $544.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q Rev $151.8M-$155.6M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY EPS 79c-EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA SEES 2Q REV. $151.8M TO $155.6M, EST. $151.8M; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Adj EPS $1.20

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 185,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 250,731 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.21 million, down from 436,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 407,923 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp owns 1.39 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc holds 175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest invested in 0% or 6,298 shares. Axa reported 0.02% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Pnc Financial Service Group Inc Inc Inc invested in 0% or 11,270 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 9,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.07% or 4.66M shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 73,782 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 240,852 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 134,847 shares. D E Shaw And Com accumulated 0.02% or 447,777 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 13,637 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,900 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 15,000 shares.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 426,665 shares to 614,556 shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 36,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $261.37 million activity. CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. also bought $102.89 million worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.96 million for 6.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Analysts await Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 82.35% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Blucora, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -139.24% negative EPS growth.