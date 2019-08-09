As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered by $73.60 Million Its Stake; As Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Valuation Rose, Shufro Rose & Co Lowered Its Stake by $379,800

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 2.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51M, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 135,690 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 21,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 75,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 96,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 567,283 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 4.34M shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 102,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 907,569 shares. Eqis Mgmt has 26,933 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 4.16 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Navellier & reported 142,801 shares. 622,221 were accumulated by Citigroup. Eii Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 47,744 shares or 0.49% of the stock. State Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.06% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Principal, a Iowa-based fund reported 6.82M shares. First Republic Invest reported 66,849 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 52,291 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 166,692 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) or 45,036 shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7,250 shares to 21,175 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 17,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH).

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medical Properties Trust prices upsized debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Medical Properties Trust Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $900.0 Million of 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2029 – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $330,660 activity.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Add Up The Pieces: IYC Could Be Worth $239 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BECN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. 11,754 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares with value of $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W.