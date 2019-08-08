As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Spitfire Capital Trimmed Position by $851,616; As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Holder Bloom Tree Partners Cut Its Holding by $13.04 Million

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 128,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 155,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 169,632 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 24.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 210,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 643,653 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.05 million, down from 854,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 1.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 05/03/2018 – Citi Economic Surprise Comparison by Region; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 23/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 6.4% in 2018, Citi Leads

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.66 billion for 8.27 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,043 shares to 23,565 shares, valued at $41.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 475,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Lucas Lp stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Middleton & Ma has 0.84% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Horseman Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.43% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kistler has invested 0.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 17,922 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc accumulated 97,427 shares. 24,505 are held by Ipg Invest Advisors. 142,331 were accumulated by Finemark National Bank & Trust And Trust. Narwhal Cap Mngmt accumulated 135,486 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trust Department Mb Retail Bank N A holds 1.08% or 142,191 shares in its portfolio. 13,215 were reported by Private Wealth. Causeway Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.05M shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc holds 0.11% or 201,721 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 3.26M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 2,400 shares to 34,929 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. The insider CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought 4.63M shares worth $158.08M.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Beacon Roofing Supply to Host 2018 Investor Day on December 13, 2018 – Business Wire” on October 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply Becomes Oversold – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy These 6 Low Price-to-Book Value Stocks for Solid Returns – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply to Participate in Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference – Business Wire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Dropped 14% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorp holds 3,286 shares. Ohio-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 10,483 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 1,832 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Services Group Inc invested in 0% or 11,270 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 24,813 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Arcadia Invest Mi has 0.65% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 70,195 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 29,393 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 6.27M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 1,000 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Company has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 250 shares. New York-based Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 34,692 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System.