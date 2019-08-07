As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Spitfire Capital Trimmed Its Holding; As Jabil (JBL) Market Valuation Rose, Texas Yale Capital Has Trimmed by $2.66 Million Its Stake

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 9.55 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81 million, down from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 402,616 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital; 24/04/2018 – HP 3D Printing Drives Distributed Design, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Transformation With Jabil and Forecast 3D; 24/04/2018 – Jabil: Michael Dastoor Will Succeed Forbes as CFO, Effective Sept. 1; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Rev $4.75B-$5.05B; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 38c; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Adj EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 128,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 155,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 22.61% or $7.89 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 3.97M shares traded or 562.39% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W had bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634 on Thursday, June 13.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11,000 shares to 161,224 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C holds 1.33 million shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 201,316 shares. Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,044 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 15,917 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 27,007 shares. 250 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Com. 1.69 million were accumulated by Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Penn Cap Mgmt Communications invested in 244,934 shares. Moreover, Automobile Association has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Timessquare Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.05M shares or 0.76% of the stock. 895,503 are owned by Franklin Res. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.02% or 10,821 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 1.97M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,537 shares. 3.25M are owned by Iridian Asset Management Lc Ct.

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.53M for 10.12 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 9,794 shares to 34,204 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (PSK) by 7,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.