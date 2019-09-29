As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Private Management Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.78 Million; Nanometrics (NANO) Market Value Declined While Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Boosted Stake by $924,902

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 77,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 478,548 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.57M, down from 555,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 407,923 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NANO) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 27,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.53% . The institutional investor held 216,709 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52M, up from 189,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Nanometrics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 185,854 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 13.55% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $261.37 million activity. On Wednesday, September 25 the insider CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $102.89M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Cap Management Lc reported 12,808 shares. Df Dent And Incorporated invested in 132,255 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc holds 175 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% or 6.19M shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.01% or 652,808 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.55M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 99,543 shares. Atria Invests Lc has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Arcadia Corporation Mi stated it has 0.68% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Group One Trading Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Ruggie Cap reported 17 shares. Synovus Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,065 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advisors Incorporated reported 27,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 41,955 shares.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.96 million for 6.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc New by 427,880 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iteris Inc (NYSEMKT:ITI) by 218,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

