As Bdx (BDX) Valuation Declined, Davenport & Company Has Raised Stake by $14.35 Million; As Groupon (GRPN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Bdx (BDX) by 33.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 57,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 229,604 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34M, up from 171,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Bdx for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $254.07. About 112,868 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, down from 7.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.425. About 980,917 shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN)

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Mta Reit by 504,650 shares to 3.43M shares, valued at $22.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golden Entmt Inc by 160,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Voya Mngmt has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 173 are held by Whittier. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 268,230 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 0% or 350 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 500,000 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa). California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 30,000 were reported by North Star Invest Mgmt Corp. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 549,625 shares. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). United Service Automobile Association has 60,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price Michael F holds 1.1% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 2.50M shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Roberts Glore & Inc Il has 0.91% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,804 shares. Miller Mgmt Lp has invested 0.62% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cheviot Value Management Lc holds 1.88% or 15,482 shares in its portfolio. Naples Glob Advisors Lc has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Frontier Investment Management invested in 0.03% or 1,875 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 12,400 shares. 5,370 are held by Sterling Ltd Liability Company. Nomura Holdings owns 5,245 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. South Texas Money Management Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 3,300 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) reported 2,857 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Com holds 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 3,746 shares. Farmers National Bank & Trust has 90 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 76,514 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Blair William Il reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eem (EEM) by 10,015 shares to 32,269 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seb (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,664 shares, and cut its stake in Skt (NYSE:SKT).

