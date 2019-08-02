As Bce Com New (BCE) Valuation Rose, Holder Aviance Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Belmond LTD Cl A (BEL) Holder Gabelli Securities Has Raised Stake

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bce Inc Com New (BCE) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 28,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 48,426 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 77,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.92. About 937,127 shares traded or 24.95% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Belmond Ltd Cl A (BEL) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 172,704 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 686,104 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.11M, up from 513,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Mlp Etf (MLPA) by 1.14 million shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $18.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 39,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Prodtn Etf (XOP).

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Seven Star Acquisition Cosh by 57,100 shares to 180,800 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 26,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,023 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.