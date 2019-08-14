As Bce Com New (BCE) Stock Price Rose, Reaves W H & Company Decreased Its Stake by $8.00 Million; Ipg Investment Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa Nv Sponsored Adr (BUD) by $16.79 Million

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa Nv Sponsored Adr (BUD) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 5,830 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.55M, up from 5,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa Nv Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 1.65 million shares traded or 4.62% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc Com New (BCE) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 181,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.12M, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 677,910 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Long-Term Investments With Insane Income-Earning Potential – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BCE Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Battle of the High-Yield Telecoms: BCE (TSX:BCE) vs. Telus (TSX:T) â€¦ Which Should You Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BCE Inc. (BCE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: 2 Special Stocks to Boost Retirement Wealth and Income – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 347,250 shares to 823,385 shares, valued at $66.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Invest Mgmt Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,454 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 3,351 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 2,037 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). The Washington-based Freestone Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Pnc Service reported 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Gradient holds 0% or 51 shares. Hexavest reported 350 shares stake. 125,102 are held by Lpl Fin Limited Company. Moreover, Regent Inv Management Limited Liability Company has 0.42% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Exane Derivatives holds 14,690 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,000 are held by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Greenleaf Tru holds 3,490 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 5,802 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 0.7% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Guggenheim Bullish On Budweiser Parent Company’s Growth Opportunities – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Kona Beer Lift Craft Brew Alliance Yet Again? – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons Anheuser-Busch Will Probably Try to Buy Craft Brew Alliance – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: Anheuser Busch Isn’t Done With Shedding Assets – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “We Did Not Buy BUD – And Are ‘Weiser’ For It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr 3 7 Yr Treas Bd Etf (IEI) by 208 shares to 1,998 shares, valued at $246.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 9,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,013 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp Com (NYSE:NUE).