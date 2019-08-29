As Bce Com New (BCE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Lowered Its Position; Ofg Bancorp (OFG) Shareholder Wells Fargo & Company Has Decreased Stake by $2.77 Million

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 145,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% . The institutional investor held 209,449 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 355,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Ofg Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 129,664 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank Of Commerce drags Lotus Auto to NCLT – Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q CET1 RATIO 14.6%; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 22C; 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank of Commerce drags Mittal Corp to NCLT – Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc Com New (BCE) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 161,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 941,477 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.79 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 482,591 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF) by 1.01 million shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $77.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp Com (NYSE:OXY) by 169,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp C (NYSE:MMP).

Analysts await OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. OFG’s profit will be $23.10M for 11.64 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by OFG Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold OFG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 2.83% more from 42.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Us Bancshares De invested 0% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 25,885 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Co holds 0% or 103,678 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Assocs, California-based fund reported 21,550 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 33,306 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 0.62% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 31,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 46,827 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 338,711 shares. 21,339 were reported by Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 38,699 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 26.45M shares to 28.17 million shares, valued at $1.83B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 56,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA).