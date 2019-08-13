As Bce Com (BCE) Stock Value Rose, Hillsdale Investment Management Has Increased by $14.92 Million Its Stake; Investure Lowered Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position by $1.84 Million

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc Com (BCE) by 125.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 339,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 610,284 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.15M, up from 271,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 296,915 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 42,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 168,130 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, down from 210,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 1.57 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 22,860 shares to 600 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd Com by 30,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,400 shares, and cut its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

