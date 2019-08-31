As Bce (Call) (BCE) Stock Rose, Polar Securities Has Lifted by $4.40 Million Its Holding; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Share Value Rose, Elk Creek Partners Decreased by $631,154 Its Stake

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 7,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 140,237 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15 million, down from 147,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $119.22. About 973,637 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (Call) (BCE) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.95M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 656,881 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 359,900 shares to 512,356 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 854,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 854,765 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Inc owns 52,900 shares. Parametric Associate Limited has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,296 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Cwm Limited Company has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 44,991 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 101,271 shares. M&T National Bank Corp holds 19,359 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kistler holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 215 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Llc holds 2.01 million shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Frontier Capital Mngmt Com Limited Com holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 987,638 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il owns 8,375 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Co New York invested in 0% or 4,573 shares. Marsico Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 26,614 shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 40,367 shares to 437,321 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 52,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).