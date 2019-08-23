As Bce (BCE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cwm Has Lifted Holding; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined While Bp Plc Has Boosted Position

Bp Plc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 36,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 179,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 143,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 8.99M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 136.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 41,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 71,219 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 30,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 627,013 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,000 shares to 780,000 shares, valued at $91.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 112,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,690 are owned by Mitchell Group. Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 73 shares. The Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt Company has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 78,708 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Intact Inv Inc reported 38,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 2.44 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lifeplan Financial Group invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cap Sarl reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sit Assocs stated it has 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fiduciary Mngmt Wi has invested 3.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kbc Gp Nv invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rothschild Investment Corp Il has invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Halsey Assoc Ct reported 18,031 shares.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 62,093 shares to 65,456 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.