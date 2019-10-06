As Bce (BCE) Valuation Rose, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Decreased Holding by $1.61 Million; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Trimmed Pegasystems (PEGA) Stake by $28.65 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 403,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.95M, down from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $73.63. About 292,420 shares traded or 6.98% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 35,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 85,073 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 120,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 1.42M shares traded or 60.45% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $641.07 million for 17.12 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 46,714 shares to 104,147 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 194,118 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $55.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 343,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Papp L Roy & Assoc reported 35,375 shares stake. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 8,443 shares. Foxhaven Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.91% stake. Aperio Gru Llc stated it has 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Citigroup owns 2,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York owns 2,772 shares. 7,199 were reported by Utah Retirement. Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 1.98 million shares. 420 were accumulated by Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Scout Inc holds 158,247 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co accumulated 32,163 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 35,237 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Principal Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).