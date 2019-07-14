As Bce (BCE) Valuation Rose, Holder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Lifted Stake; Financial Counselors Decreased Nic (EGOV) Holding by $903,805 as Share Price Declined

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 125.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 37,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,071 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 30,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 523,768 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 53,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 568,755 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 621,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.69. About 234,497 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 5.79% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 03/05/2018 – Nichols Farms Launches a Snacking Legacy With Nic’s Mix™; 16/04/2018 – NOR’s MClnfo Helps Insurance Companies and States Save Paper This Earth Day; 29/05/2018 – South Carolina Office of the Comptroller Website Ranks No. 9 in National Review of State Transparency Websites; 20/04/2018 – Dodge Globe: The Resident Exclusive: Nic’s Career Is in Jeopardy; 25/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ Website for Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Receives 2017 Horizon Interactive Award; 25/04/2018 – Oregon Ethics’ Case Management System Named a StateScoop 50 Innovation of the Year; 12/03/2018 – Hogan Administration Announces New Maryland Business Express Website; 08/05/2018 – Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Redesigns Website and Mobile App; 17/04/2018 – Italy March Final Consumer Prices: NIC By Components (Table); 30/03/2018 – Governor Hutchinson Announces Arkansans May Now Register Vehicles Online

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,362 shares to 33,827 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 8,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,607 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 31,804 shares. Matarin Mngmt Lc holds 0.85% or 684,938 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Geode Capital Ltd holds 876,311 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 29,033 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Comerica Comml Bank invested in 65,992 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 77,755 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 6.85 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 190,236 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 19,432 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation reported 0.16% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 81,241 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 188,973 shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12,350 shares to 303,377 shares, valued at $12.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 19,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).