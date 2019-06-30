As Bce (BCE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Increased Its Position; Holder Cullinan Associates Has Increased Mastercard (MA) Stake

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 173.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 2,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,015 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $945,000, up from 1,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $264.53. About 4.40 million shares traded or 22.33% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 31,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 454,970 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21M, up from 423,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 676,669 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is the 14th Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How to Buy Visa Stock – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 30.86 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 619,721 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Exane Derivatives accumulated 1,726 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Armstrong Henry H Assocs has 1.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 29,116 shares. Kcm Advsr Llc has 1,563 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10,313 shares. Raymond James Advsrs accumulated 223,854 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cohen Steers holds 0% or 370 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Management Limited Liability Company reported 94 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd has invested 0.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). North Carolina-based Holderness Investments Co has invested 0.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has invested 1.39% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Swiss Bancorporation invested in 3.26M shares or 0.84% of the stock. Moreover, Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,695 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Com reported 0.38% stake.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12,190 shares to 234,455 shares, valued at $18.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,473 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Trust (SPY).