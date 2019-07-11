As Bce (BCE) Stock Rose, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Lifted by $3.50 Million Its Position; Timucuan Asset Management Raised Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $1.88 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 17,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 820,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.39 million, up from 802,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.31. About 629,281 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 79,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.03M, up from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 526,787 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Samsung Electronics Gdr (SSNHZ) by 418 shares to 4,881 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 5,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,989 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Nv (Adr) (NYSE:UN).

