As Bce (BCE) Stock Price Rose, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Upped Stake; Mig Capital Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Has Lifted as Market Value Declined

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 170,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 26,300 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 17,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 195,505 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.70 million, up from 178,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $111.14. About 35,004 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement owns 0.09% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 8,006 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Lc holds 3,032 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.11% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.19% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 161,768 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 393 are owned by Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm invested 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Gideon Capital Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd owns 102,279 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund reported 3,585 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa reported 51,155 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 37 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 66,319 shares. Conning holds 2,410 shares.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $620.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 158,238 shares to 486,806 shares, valued at $36.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.01M shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “South Florida real estate projects in the pipeline for the week of Sept. 20 – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Forget Recession: 2 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BCE +1% as National Bank upgrades to Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Should Telecom Stocks like Bell (TSX:BCE) Invest in Content? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: Make $500 Per Month in Tax-Free Income – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,000 shares to 94,500 shares, valued at $27.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 34,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,200 shares, and cut its stake in Simply Good Foods Co.