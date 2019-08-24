As Bce (BCE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Hamel Associates Boosted Its Stake; As Wayfair (W) Stock Declined, Holder Korea Investment Has Cut Position by $1.32 Million

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 111.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 26,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 49,945 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 23,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 870,978 shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 29.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 21,700 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.17. About 1.89M shares traded or 12.44% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 6,125 shares to 42,781 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 90,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 857,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $423,120 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability has 2,028 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited invested in 40,336 shares. Citigroup stated it has 495,920 shares. Night Owl Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 32,545 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd reported 160,122 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 161,149 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc reported 154,265 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc holds 5.46 million shares. Wellington Management Group Llp has 2.80M shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Ltd invested in 0.01% or 3,932 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 21,232 shares. Baillie Gifford Comm has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wayfair proposes $750M convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wayfair to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in the Final Month of Summer – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wayfair Trades Higher On Q2 Sales Beat – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer a long-term bull on Wayfair – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.