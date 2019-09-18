As Bce (BCE) Shares Rose, Laffer Investments Has Upped Its Holding by $15.74 Million; Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Holder New Generation Advisors Lowered Its Position as Stock Declined

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 346 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 14,885 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $676.97M, up from 14,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 643,602 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 257,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 261,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 519,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 1.77M shares traded or 55.78% up from the average. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $126.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Virginia Corp by 32,680 shares to 96,902 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Drilling S.A. by 40,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Cumulus Media Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold CNSL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 55.84 million shares or 4.44% more from 53.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 176,716 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 98,240 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York holds 21,516 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Limited Liability Company owns 99 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1,475 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 68,782 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 0% or 159 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 224,511 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 2,300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 48,861 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 25,449 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 833,202 shares. Whitebox Ltd Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 117,371 shares.

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 26th – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2019 Earnings on April 25 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Consolidated Communications (CNSL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.