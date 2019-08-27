As Bce (BCE) Shares Rose, Hamlin Capital Management Cut by $4.82 Million Its Position; Cosan LTD (CZZ) Share Price Rose While Gramercy Funds Management Trimmed Position

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 109,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.03 million, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 190,170 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 361,085 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares to 782,679 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

