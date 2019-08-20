As Bce (BCE) Shares Rose, Hamel Associates Has Increased by $1.16 Million Its Holding; Atlas Browninc Stake in Home Depot Com (HD) Trimmed as Stock Rose

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 111.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 26,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 49,945 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 23,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 451,394 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 1,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 9,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $8.93 during the last trading session, reaching $216.88. About 10.21 million shares traded or 160.27% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 33,867 shares to 51,536 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 28,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,510 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “This $9750 Income Stream Will Only Get Bigger in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 18, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Can BCE (USA) Power You to Retirement? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Retirees: Why You Shouldn’t Bother With BCE (TSX:BCE) Common Shares – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Bell Media (TSX:BCE) Stock Acquires V Network & Noovo.ca – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana & Inv Co holds 2,844 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 815,168 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd owns 169,285 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 13,292 shares. 449,892 were accumulated by Waverton Investment Management Limited. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 1,147 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust holds 45,911 shares. The New York-based Rothschild & Asset Us has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Schroder Inv Management Gru invested in 0.72% or 2.30M shares. Polaris Greystone Gru Lc holds 0.08% or 5,600 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 1.22 million shares. Towercrest Capital Mngmt reported 1,705 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 4.58M shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Lc stated it has 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moody Bankshares Division reported 123,080 shares.