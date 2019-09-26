As Bce (BCE) Shares Rose, Guardian Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $659,430; As Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Hawkeye Capital Management Upped Its Position

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 14,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 829,748 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.83 million, down from 844,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 472,460 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.86M market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 434,188 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $636.46 million for 17.05 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 40,017 shares to 3.23M shares, valued at $34.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).