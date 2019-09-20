As Bce (BCE) Share Value Rose, Cumberland Partners LTD Raised Holding; As Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Share Price Declined, Second Curve Capital Has Decreased by $3.05 Million Its Stake

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 11,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The hedge fund held 94,018 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, up from 82,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 162,982 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 18.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 145,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 637,253 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.60 million, down from 782,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $618.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 45,447 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 260,809 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $15.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 11 investors sold TSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 20.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Creative Planning owns 22,324 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 816,933 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 7,913 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Fin Advisers Lc, California-based fund reported 21,625 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.06% stake. The California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Brown Advisory owns 1.23 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 621,215 shares. Banc Funds Ltd stated it has 2.21% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Glenmede Trust Com Na accumulated 147 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Us Retail Bank De owns 3,854 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 12,388 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md.

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.63M for 12.24 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.97 million activity. $19,450 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares were bought by Demas David J. Shares for $500,000 were bought by Casey Helen Hanna. Dolan James J. bought $98,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 2,000 shares were bought by Seidel Richard B., worth $50,000. GETZ JAMES F had bought 25,000 shares worth $494,588. The insider Bonvenuto David L bought $95,175.