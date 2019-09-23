As Bce (BCE) Share Value Rose, Cullen Capital Management Increased Position; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosted Sysco (SYY) Holding by $2.90 Million; Shares Declined

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 71.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 41,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 99,431 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03M, up from 57,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 10.35M shares traded or 264.27% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 18,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.40 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 747,288 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018

More recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Western Union, SYSCO and H & R Block – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 70,566 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 22,021 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0.29% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Montgomery Mgmt has 6,600 shares. City Holdings Co has invested 0.65% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sei Invs invested in 253,733 shares. 1.64M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 20,735 shares. Cibc Bancorporation Usa stated it has 11,700 shares. Public Sector Pension Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 61,777 shares. Acropolis Mngmt Llc holds 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 10,114 shares. Bp Public Limited Co owns 50,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Estabrook Mngmt has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 4,464 shares in its portfolio.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 66,558 shares to 46,495 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 17,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,854 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,260 shares to 524,835 shares, valued at $70.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:ABB) by 77,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,430 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (NYSE:AZN).