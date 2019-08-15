As Bce (BCE) Share Price Rose, Holder Stephens Has Upped Position; Wright Investors Service Increased Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake by $1.00 Million

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 109.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 16,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 31,886 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 15,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $51.79. About 3.55M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 20,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 199,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, up from 179,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 792,044 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 18,193 shares to 6,181 shares, valued at $365,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,234 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 25,657 shares stake. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Com has 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Minneapolis Management Group Limited Liability Company invested 3.08% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation holds 104,200 shares. Natixis invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Citigroup Inc reported 283,560 shares stake. Argent Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 324,465 shares or 0.72% of the stock. 10,500 are owned by Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability. 67,456 were reported by Utah Retirement Sys. Manchester Management Ltd Llc holds 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 182 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.07% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 224,488 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.04% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 346,462 shares. Sageworth Trust owns 145 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 105,372 are owned by Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company. 539,081 are held by Vontobel Asset Mgmt.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Selling Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nomura expects Macau growth to restart – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Sharp Profit Miss; Semis Soften – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Las Vegas Sands to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “BCE (TSX:BCE): One of the Best Defensive Stocks to Own in a Bear Market – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Retirees: Why You Shouldn’t Bother With BCE (TSX:BCE) Common Shares – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rogers And Bell: The Real NBA Champions – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Long-Term Investments With Insane Income-Earning Potential – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BCE Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.