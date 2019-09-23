As Bce (BCE) Market Value Rose, Verity & Verity Raised Holding; 3M Co Com (MMM) Holder Appleton Partners Has Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 36.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 7,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,713 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 21,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71M shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 27.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 31,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 143,755 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54M, up from 112,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 747,288 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthquest has 3,646 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 708 shares. Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1,500 shares. Rnc Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2,197 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 10,245 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Stearns Financial Services Gru has invested 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hyman Charles D owns 91,371 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Buckhead Management Ltd Liability accumulated 21,828 shares. Citizens And Northern invested in 2,884 shares or 0.28% of the stock. First Trust LP has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Roosevelt Invest Gru Inc holds 0.03% or 1,554 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.65% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $809.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 1,942 shares to 15,336 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Finl Group Com (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,715 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).

