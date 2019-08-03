As Bce (BCE) Market Valuation Rose, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Upped Holding by $1.10 Million; Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Parker Hannifin (PH) by $365,427

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 1.34 million shares traded or 75.05% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 2,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 62,125 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 64,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $168.99. About 981,795 shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Modine Mfg Co (NYSE:MOD) by 26,800 shares to 31,300 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,200 shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $355,325 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Bowman William R sold $150,341 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 875 shares. Gentile Thomas C also sold $54,806 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) shares.

