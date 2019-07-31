As Bb&T (BBT) Stock Declined, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Cut by $1.13 Million Its Position; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Raised Anthem Com (ANTM) Holding by $359,788 as Valuation Declined

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.52M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 4.90M shares traded or 14.95% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc. Com (ANTM) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 1,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,427 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, up from 15,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $294.78. About 1.13M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A Return On Equity Of 13%, Has Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (NYSE:POR) by 22,809 shares to 28,023 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp Com (NYSE:CVX) by 7,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,171 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Global Intermediate Credit Index (CIU).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.32 million for 12.64 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BB&T Decreases Prime Lending Rate – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BB&T Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BB&T Q2 rises on loan growth, insurance income – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Shareholders Approve Merger with BB&T to Form Truist – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Soros Fund Management Lc has invested 0.1% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 63,769 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 17,672 shares. Oakwood Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Ca has invested 2.58% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 270,539 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 31,081 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bragg Fin Advsr Inc has 0.33% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 54,474 shares. Allstate invested 0.08% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cibc World stated it has 101,124 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.22% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.13% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pnc Svcs Inc reported 1.12 million shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 2,368 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 126,403 shares stake. Skba Management Limited Liability invested in 7,700 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 611,225 shares to 703,072 shares, valued at $22.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 45,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).