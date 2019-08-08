As Bb&T (BBT) Stock Rose, Epoch Investment Partners Decreased by $3.57 Million Its Stake; Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 77,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.90M, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 1.27 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 424,089 shares traded or 2.65% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $777.37 million for 11.66 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R owns 1,425 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank & holds 0.47% or 91,584 shares. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 26,146 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group Inc owns 1.50M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mcmillion Management Incorporated owns 83,210 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Kistler invested in 0.05% or 2,397 shares. 52,771 were reported by Westpac Corp. Ghp Invest Advsr holds 57,323 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 42,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 10,252 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.28% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Creative Planning holds 175,990 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp stated it has 37,694 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ckw Fincl holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 16,693 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $262.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 171,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Limited Com stated it has 21,970 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 333,955 are owned by Tctc Limited. Rivernorth Cap Limited Liability Corp has 520,664 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 208,291 shares. Twele Cap Mngmt reported 22,341 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.17% or 125,415 shares. Covington Cap Management invested in 0% or 2,500 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Raymond James & Associates has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 406,486 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company owns 5,753 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company stated it has 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cls Investments Limited Com owns 289,536 shares. 5,800 are held by Citigroup Inc. Finance Management Pro has 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio.